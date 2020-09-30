Westside Gunn Prepares To Drop Major Label Debut Album ‘Who Made The Sunshine’

(AllHipHop News)
This Friday (October 2), Westside Gunn will release his major label debut album on Eminem’s Shady Records. Who Made The Sunshine was originally set for a release in August, but the date was rescheduled out of respect for the death of DJ Shay.
When Who Made The Sunshine does arrive later this week, fans of Westside Gunn will get to hear the Buffalo native rap alongside some of the biggest names in Hip Hop culture. Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Slick Rick, Black Thought, Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, Smoke DZA, and more are listed on the tracklist.
Production credits for Who Made The Sunshine include fellow Griselda Records representatives Daringer and Beat Butcher. Plus, Westside Gunn recruited Alchemist, Just Blaze, and Conductor Williams to provide beats for the studio LP.
Previously, Westside Gunn released 2016’s FLYGOD, 2018’s Supreme Blientele, and 2020’s Pray for Paris. His discography contains numerous mixtapes as well. The Roc Nation affiliate also contributed to Griselda’s WWCD album which came out in 2019.