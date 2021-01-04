Dirt Bike Rider Who Starred In “Charm City Kings” With Meek Mill Charged With Murder In Baltimore

(AllHipHop News)
A popular Baltimore dirt bike rider with a prominent role in Meek Mill movie debut “Charm City Kings” has been booked on a murder charge.
Lakeyria “Wheelie Queen” Doughty has the dubious distinction of allegedly committing the first murder of 2021 in Baltimore.
According to authorities, Doughty killed her domestic partner to death during an argument that spun out of control.
Doughty is accused of stabbing Tiffany Wilson, 33, during a New Year’s Day (January 1st) during a fight in West Baltimore.
Doughty is best known for her role in “Charm City Kings,” which features Meek Mill as the leader of a group of dirt bike riders known as the Midnight Clique.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, along with James Lassiter executive producers for “Charm City Kings.”
Lakeyria “Wheelie Queen” Doughty is facing first-and second-degree murder charges.