He said what? About who? Who is this guy?
These are the questions that many New Yorkers are asking after hearing racist remarks about their First Lady from a Brooklyn City Council candidate. The bigoted politician called Chirlane McCray, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s wife a “r##### woman” and a “c###.”
Tuesday night, Harold “Heshy” Tischler made the remarks regarding McCray while commenting on the possibility of her running for Brooklyn Borough President.
He was caught on tape saying to a group of Orthodox Jews, “If you think, Mrs. de Blasio, a r##### woman, c###, whatever you are, you think you’re going to get elected to borough president — you will not be elected.”
Many consider this an act of race-baiting. His political peers took little time to respond in outrage.
Benjamin Kanter, a spokesman for Assemblyman Simcha Eisenstein, said “It’s crazy that he used that language.”
Congressional candidate Lindsey Boylan, a woman looking to beat out Rep. Jerrold Nadler, wrote, “This is disgusting.”
Ultimately, people wanted to know what her husband had to say?
“What more is there to say?” said de Blasio spokesman Bill Neidhardt. “He’s despicable. He’s disgusting. And he’s a threat to public health.”