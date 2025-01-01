Whitney Houston’s Ex-Bodyguard Was Tempted To “Give Up Everything” For Singer 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In the 1992 movie “The Bodyguard,” Whitney Houston’s character fell for her protector, but her real-life story took a different path.

Whitney Houston‘s former bodyguard was tempted to risk it all after a tender moment with the singer.

David Roberts, the inspiration behind the 1992 movie The Bodyguard, worked for the late singing icon between 1988 and 1995, protecting her during the most high-profile period of her life.

Roberts is opening up about his time with Houston in a new memoir, Protecting Whitney.

During a recent interview with Daily Mail, Roberts revealed he grew close to the singer. On one occasion, the ex-bodyguard considered crossing the line and had been tempted to “give up everything,” after Whitney Houston laid her head on his shoulder.

Despite the temptation, Roberts maintained his professionalism.

“As a close protection officer, I was absolutely focused on keeping her safe,” Roberts explained. “If you cross that line, you lose your objectivity and that makes it dangerous for the person you’re protecting.”

He added, “That was why Frank Farmer [Kevin Costner’s character in the film] and Rachel Marron [Houston] couldn’t be together – he crossed the line and that was the end of him in the capacity of what he was employed to do.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Roberts revealed he cherishes a note from his time as Whitney Houston’s bodyguard.

“It was a Post-it note and she pushed it under the door of my room at the Regency Hotel in Hong Kong in 1988. I still have it,” he shared. “It’s rather faded with time but still precious to me.”

The message read, “I will love you always.” According to Roberts, Houston penned the note several years before recording her classic song “I Will Always Love You.”

Protecting Whitney is set to be released in January 2025.