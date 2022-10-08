Whoopi Goldberg Blasts Fat Shaming Critic Over Her Role In “Till”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Whoopi Goldberg went on the defensive against the troll who tried to fat shame her over her look in the new movie “Till.”

During an appearance on “The View,”, the “Sister Act” actress called out an unnamed reviewer who made a comment about her wearing a “distracting fat suit” to portray Emmett Till’s grandmother, Alma Carthan, in the biographical feature.

However, during a conversation on the talk show, Whoopi noted that she wasn’t wearing a fat suit and looked different because she had suffered a variety of health issues in the lead-up to production beginning in September 2021.

“I don’t really care about how you felt about the movie. But you should know that was not a fat suit, that was me. That was me,” she fired. “That was steroids. Remember last year? I assume you don’t watch the show, or you would know that was not a fat suit. It’s O.K. not to be a fan of a movie, but you want to leave people’s looks out. Just comment on the acting. And if you have a question, ask somebody. I’m sure you didn’t mean to be demeaning.”

Directed by Chinonye Chukwu, “Till” is delves into the life of Mamie Till-Mobley and her fight for justice after the lynching of her 14-year-old son Emmett in 1955.

The film, which also features Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison, and Haley Bennett, is set to be released in U.S. cinemas on October 14th.