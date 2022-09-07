Whoopi Goldberg Trashes Racist “Rings Of Power” And “House Of The Dragon” Critics

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Whoopi Goldberg slammed racist fans of the “Lord Of The Rings” franchises, after backlash over the shows black characters!

Whoopi Goldberg has criticized fantasy fans who took issue with the diverse cast of hot new shows “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and “House of the Dragon.”

During “The View’s” latest season premiere, host Whoopi hit back at racist criticism of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” and Amazon’s “The Rings of Power,” a prequel to “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings.”

Both series include racially diverse characters in fantasy universes originally created for different stories.

Some fans have criticized showrunners of being “too woke” in their casting choices for the new shows. Whoopi addressed these comments, saying the two fantasy shows “are not real” and “there are no dragons, there are no hobbits.”

She continued: “Are you telling me Black people can’t be fake people, too? I don’t know if there’s, like, a hobbit club, I don’t know if there are gonna be protests. But people: What is wrong with y’all?”

Co-host Sunny Hostin added: “What I think is fascinating is like, dragons are OK, fire-breathing dragons, and people with white hair that are born like that when they’re little, and violet eyes, but the Black people in it is just a bridge too far for these folks.”

“All of y’all who have problems because there are Black hobbits? Get a job!” Whoopi clapped back. “Get a job! Go find yourself, because you are focused on the wrong stuff.”

If you don't like it, don't watch. B####### about BIPOCs in a fantasy story is really just showing your hand. Is the show perfect? No but it's fun and well written and well acted. It's visually stunning and the music is amazing.#LordOfTheRings #RingsOfPower — Stephen 🏳️‍🌈 (@StephensTrek) September 7, 2022

#LordOfTheRings is a fictitious world with a lot of ambiguity. Y’all complain about #RingsOfPowerOnPrime having POC but y’all the same b###### trying to pretend #americanslavery never happened. F### y’all racist morons. #nochill — Drew (@i8PnutButter) September 7, 2022