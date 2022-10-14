Whoopi Goldberg Wants Nicki Minaj & Lizzo In ‘Sister Act 3’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Hollywood legend #WhoopiGoldberg refers to #NickiMinaj as “the girl with the chest.”

Whoopi Goldberg confirmed a third installment in the Sister Act movie series is in the works. The EGOT winner hopes to have two music stars appear in the film.

This week’s Hell Of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God featured an interview with Whoopi Goldberg. Charlamagne spoke to his guest about the potential of Sister Act 3 eventually arriving in theaters.

“Yes, it is happening,” responded Whoopi Goldberg when questioned about the rumored sequel. “It takes everything a very long time. We should get the script by the end of this month.”

The View talk show moderator added, “I’m gonna ask for Keke [Palmer] to come in. I want everybody to come in. I want Lizzo to come in. I want everybody. I want the girl with the chest. What’s her name?”

Charlamagne then suggested “the girl with the chest” was Nicki Minaj. Goldberg replied, “I want Nicki to come. I want everybody. I want as many people who want to have some fun because I really desperately need to have some fun.”

Will Nicki & Lizzo Add Working With Whoopi To Their Respective Filmographies?

Nicki Minaj does have some movie experience. The Queens-raised rapper had a part in The Other Woman as well as Barbershop: The Next Cut. She also did voice acting in Ice Age: Continental Drift and The Angry Birds Movie 2.

Lizzo also showed off her acting chops in motion pictures. The “About Damn Time” singer appeared alongside Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B in the comedy-drama Hustlers. Lizzo also provided the voice for Lydia in the animated UglyDolls.

The Whoopi Goldberg-led Sister Act made over $230 million at the global box office in 1992. Sister Act won Outstanding Motion Picture at the NAACP Image Awards and Favorite Comedy Motion Picture at the People’s Choice Awards.

Goldberg also starred in 1993’s Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit. The second installment only generated $57 million globally. However, many fans view Sister Act 2 as a cult classic. Partly because its cast includes future Hip Hop legend Lauryn Hill.