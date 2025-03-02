Wide Neck’s Viral Rise Ends With Serious Criminal Charges

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wide Neck, the rapper who went viral for his infamous mugshot, is back behind bars after facing serious felony charges involving explicit videos sent to minors and other individuals.

Charles Dion McDowell, better known by the unforgettable nickname “Wide Neck,” was arrested last week in Cherokee County, Georgia.

Authorities charged him with multiple felony counts, including transmission of explicit images without consent, electronically providing obscene material to minors and making harassing phone calls.

According to officials, Wide Neck allegedly sent explicit videos of a woman without her consent to several of her family members, including her 13-year-old son, her 16-year-old daughter and even her mother.

Investigators also noted that a fourth unidentified individual received the explicit content as well.

The inappropriate materials were reportedly sent multiple times using Wide Neck’s cell phone and laptop. Currently, Wide Neck is being held without bond in the Cherokee County Jail.

Jail records indicate he also faces a hold request from Crisp County, Georgia, along with a probation violation out of Escambia County.

This isn’t the first time he has experienced legal trouble. Before his recent arrest, he had been previously charged with stalking, possession of drugs and other criminal offenses and has been arrested 21 times since 2010.

Despite his frequent brushes with the law, Wide Neck built a massive online following of nearly one million Instagram followers, capitalizing on his viral mugshot from 2018, which circulated widely due to his big Neck.

Partnering with fellow viral personality “Daddy Long Neck,” Wide Neck delved into the Hip-Hop world, releasing rap songs and gaining attention for his online persona and eccentric collaborations.

His sudden rise to internet stardom led to brief stints of popularity, but the rapper’s continuous legal issues have overshadowed his brief foray into entertainment.