‘Wild ‘N Out’ To Celebrate 300th Episode With ‘Metaverse Remix’ Experience

Fans will get to interact with Nick Cannon and Justina Valentine via Minehut.

Wild ‘N Out will premiere its monumental 300th episode on February 22 at 8 pm ET/PT on VH1. Nick Cannon’s long-running sketch comedy game show first began airing on MTV in 2005.

For a three-week period, Wild ‘N Out is partnering with Super League Gaming to produce live streams inside the metaverse. Each Metaverse Remix broadcast will allow Minecraft players to freestyle rap, discuss Wild ‘N Out episodes, and diss hosts Nick Cannon and Justina Valentine through the Minehut Lobby in-game chat.

“Today’s teenagers are in the gaming metaverse. MTV, arguably the most influential teen culture brand in history, recognizes the power of meeting this elusive audience where they are most passionately engaged,” says Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer of Super League Gaming.

Matt Edelman adds, “We are grateful to be able to provide live broadcasts and fun experiences to Wild ‘N Out fans of all ages, and to continue delighting our growing player community through this one-of-a-kind partnership.”

New episodes of Wild ‘N Out will run every Tuesday and Wednesday night. The Wild ‘N Out: Metaverse Remix immersive experience will be available following each program.

“Wild ‘N Out is one of our most creative show formats, so it’s an ideal series to explore interactive ways in which audiences can engage and make creative decisions while experiencing the show,” said Jason White, CMO, MTV Entertainment Group.

Jason White continues, “We are excited to partner with Super League Gaming as we continue to drive entertainment forward, and can’t wait to see how fans and talent respond and level up their game inside the metaverse.”

Team Old School will face off against Team New School for the latest installments of Wild ‘N Out. Since its inception, the show has been a launching pad for comedians such as Kevin Hart, Mike Epps, Katt Williams, Pete Davidson, Affion Crockett, DeRay Davis, DC Young Fly, and others.

The upcoming 17th season of Wild ‘N Out will feature guest appearances by Fat Joe, Wyclef Jean, Saucy Santana, Naughty By Nature, G-Eazy and Kossiko, Belly, Dreamdoll, Spice, D. Smoke, J.I. The Prince of NY, Maxo Cream, Baby Tate, EST Gee, Dave East, Kid ‘N Play, Mariah the Scientist, Bleu, and many more.

Nick Cannon and Michael Goldman executive produce Wild ‘N Out for NCredible Entertainment. Candida Boyette-Clemons executive produces for MTV Entertainment Studios. Nile Evans and Annie Gillies serve as showrunners and executive producers. Tishawn Smikle and Amy Starr are co-executive producers.