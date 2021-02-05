‘Wild ‘N Out’ To Return After Nick Cannon Apologizes For Anti-Semitic Comments

(AllHipHop News)
New episodes of Wild ‘N Out are coming. The long-running improv comedy show’s hiatus is about to end following creator/host Nick Cannon and MTV/VH1’s parent company ViacomCBS making amends.
Last year, Wild ‘N Out was taken off the air because of comments the NCredible Entertainment founder made on his Cannon’s Class podcast. Cannon eventually apologized to the Jewish community for making statements that many people believed were based on anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.
“First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin,” tweeted Cannon last July.
He added, “On my podcast, I used words and referenced literature I assumed to be factual to uplift my community instead turned out to be hateful propaganda and stereotypical rhetoric that pained another community. For this, I am deeply sorry but now together we can write a new chapter of healing.”
“Nick has not only apologized and taken responsibility for his comments, but he has also worked to educate himself and others through engagement with Jewish leaders and on his platforms,” a representative from MTV told Variety.
The source continued, “Those efforts are of the utmost importance and that’s why we have invited him to rejoin our team. On a separate note, we just learned that he tested positive for COVID and have reached out to wish him a speedy recovery.”
According to the entertainment publication, Wild ‘N Out will begin filming again in the not too distant future. Meanwhile, past installments of the program will begin running again on the VH1 network. Cannon is still a presenter on Fox’s The Masked Singer and reportedly has a daytime talk show in the works.
