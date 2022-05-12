Wiley On The Run From U.K Cops After Dodging November Court Appearance 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Wiley is a wanted man after cops in London issued a fresh appeal to track him down to face charges that he attacked ex-kickboxer Ali Jacko.

Wiley is being hunted by U.K cops after failing to turn up to a November court hearing to face burglary and assault charges.

London’s Met Police posted a wanted appeal on Twitter in an attempt to trace the Godfather of Grime.

WANTED: Can you help? We would like to speak with Richard Cowie for failing to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court. pic.twitter.com/242BUUNJQW — Newham MPS | North East BCU (@MPSNewham) May 10, 2022

Richard “Wiley” Cowie is accused of breaking into an East London flat in November before smashing plates and attacking ex-kickboxer Ali Jacko.

Wiley was due at Snaresbrook Crown Court on November 11 but failed to appear. He is facing charges of burglary with intent to cause damage and assault by beating.

The Metropolitan Police issued a statement:

“A court warrant has been issued for the arrest of Richard Cowie, 43, of Tower Hamlets, who failed to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on November 11 2021. Cowie had been due to appear having been bailed at an earlier hearing. He is charged with one count of assault and a further count of burglary with intent to cause damage. The charges relate to an incident in Romford Road, Forest Gate on Saturday, 28 August.”

After cops launched the wanted appeal, Wiley began trolling on Twitter as cops attempted to track him down.

British tabloid The Sun reports he posted a series of mocking tweets from the “Wiley Recordings,” account before being suspended. “I’ve got a warrant but I’ve also got a new freestyle,” he wrote in the final tweet. The account was then deactivated. “Let’s get this work.”

Shortly after posting, Wiley dropped “Igloo Freestyle,” featuring a nod to Kendrick Lamar’s recent single. The cover art depicted Wiley as one of the deepfakes the Compton rapper transforms into during the video for “The Heart Part 5.” Check it out below.