Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Land New International Production Deal

(AllHipHop News)
Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have scored a major deal with bosses at Israel’s Tedy Productions – the brains behind teen drama “Euphoria” and game show “A Star Is Born.”
Under the new partnership, the Smiths’ Westbrook Media and Tedy visionaries will collaborate on developing and producing international programming, according to Deadline.
There are two projects already in development – a scripted series and a game show.
Tmira Yardni’s Tedy brand is one of Israel’s most prominent production companies.
Its bosses also created popular series such as Shemesh, Our Song, Comedy Store, and Danny Hollywood.