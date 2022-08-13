Will Packer Says He’s Pulling For Will Smith, After Rapper Apologies for His Behavior at 2022 Oscars

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Filmmaker also apologies to Chris Rock for not removing Smith from the proceedings.

After rapper-turned-actor Will Smith disrupted Will Packer’s big night as the first Black to producer the 2022 Academy Awards, the entertainment heavyweight is sending positive vibes to the Fresh Prince.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Packer says he saw Smith’s apology video to Chris Rock and his family for smacking him during the live broadcast of this year’s Oscars, the Hollywood Reporter reveals.

“I love the fact that he’s being so transparent about his process,” Packer said. “Clearly, he is going through his own personal rehabilitation.”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, since the incident, Smith has been working on healing himself from the still-existing scars he bravely and generously detailed in his memoir, “Will.” In the video, he is talking about the work that he did and how embarrassed by himself he has been. Even talks about how he has battled the tsunami of rejection, rebuke, and disappointment he felt from others.

The West Philadelphia hero said, “Disappointing people is my central trauma. I hate when I let people down. So, it hurts. It hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know I didn’t live up to people’s image and impression of me. I’m a human and I made a mistake, and I’m trying not to think of myself as a p############.”

Packer believed his apology was sincere and wanted the best for the blockbuster star.

“I’m pulling for him to continue his own process, but I think this is for him. He needs to do it,” the “Ready for Love” producer said.

There were so many historic moments for Black people at this year’s Oscars and Packer hopes the slap is not all people remember.

“People always talk about that [slap], but I hope that over time people will realize it was an energetic, diverse, history-making Oscars ceremony,” he remarked “A lot of energy went into it. I’m very prideful of it.”

He also regrets some decisions he made during the Oscars.

Considering what could have been better, he thoughtfully stated, “I think what many of us were hoping is that he would go on that stage and make it better. It couldn’t be made right in that moment, because of what happened.”

“But I think we were hoping that he would stand on that stage and say, ‘What just happened minutes ago was absolutely and completely wrong,’” Packer lamented. “Chris Rock, I’m so sorry. Please forgive me.’ That’s what I was hoping for. I felt like he was going to win, and I was hoping that if he stayed, he [would say] that.”