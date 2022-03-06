This will be the first time the two will work together.

With the success of the two-time Oscar-nominated King Richard movie and the critically acclaimed Bel-Air series on Peacock, one might think that actor-turned-producer Will Smith would be slowing down.

That doesn’t seem to be the case.

According to Deadline, the West Philadelphia/ Wynnefield native is gearing up to film another production — one that fans have been asking over a decade for.

The trade states that Warner Bros. studios are investing crazy into the new I Am Legend film, pairing the original’s lead actor with Michael B. Jordan, one of the most popular movie stars of his generation.

Smith made a cool tease on Instagram. He posted on social media a picture from the actual movie. Jazzy Jeff hopped in the comments and said, “Wait…WHAT?????”

The two are making cinema history as this will be the first time the blockbuster-must-haves have worked together on a film. If their past projects, that combined have grossed $12.3 billion worldwide, this upcoming collab will be a sure win for the studio.

Especially since the original film opened to a whopping $77.2 million its first weekend and later hit $256.4 million domestically.

The global gross for I Am Legend tallied in at over half a billion ($585.4 million).

Both Smith (Westbrook Studios) and Jordan (Outliers Society) will be producers. James Lassiter will serve as the executive producer.