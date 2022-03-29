Will Smith issued an apology to Chris Rock and others after infamously smacking the comic at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Will Smith issued another apology for slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

The movie star addressed Chris Rock directly in a statement released on Monday (March 28). Will Smith apologized to the comedian and expressed regret for his actions at the Oscars.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” Will Smith wrote. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

He continued, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after the comic joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair during the Academy Awards on Sunday (March 27). The joke struck a nerve due to Jada’s alopecia diagnosis.

Later in the night, Will Smith won his first Oscar for Best Actor. He apologized to the Academy in his acceptance speech, which he reiterated in his latest statement on the matter.

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world,” he wrote. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family.

He added, “I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

Will Smith capped off his statement by noting he’s a “work in progress.”

Revisit the infamous slap below.