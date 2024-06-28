Will Smith Hitting BET Awards Stage To Perform New Song

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Will Smith is set to perform an original song at the 2024 BET Awards in a star-packed celebration of culture and music.

Will Smith will perform a brand-new track at the 2024 BET Awards, a revelation that speaks volumes about the major cultural impact anticipated at this star-studded event.

The actor and rapper will showcase his latest original song on Sunday’s prestigious stage.

“From his start as a rapper to ‘The Fresh Prince’ to being a box office king as one of the ‘Bad Boys,’ Will Smith is truly a global icon, and we are honored to welcome him back to grace the BET Awards stage,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “We look forward to Will adding to yet another defining night for the culture that is not to be missed.”

This announcement trails nearly three months after Smith performed alongside J. Balvin at April’s Coachella festival, where he donned his iconic Men in Black attire.

Despite his prominence as an actor, Smith’s musical career includes four studio albums, with 2005’s Lost and Found being the latest.

No additional details about Smith’s upcoming performance have been disclosed yet.

However, a source hinted that Smith might be working on a new album.

Hosting duties will be carried out by Taraji P. Henson, marking her return to the annual celebration.

Usher will be honored with the BET Lifetime Achievement Award during the event.

The lineup for the night is filled with performances by Ice Spice, Lauryn Hill & YG Marley, Tyla, Latto, Shaboozey, and Victoria Monét, among others.

The stellar roster of appearances includes Queen Latifah, Cardi B, Common, The Roots, and The Jungle Brothers.