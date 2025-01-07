Will Smith Causes Online Chaos With “Matrix” Post

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Will Smith teased fans with a cryptic Matrix-inspired video, but sources quickly confirmed he won’t be starring in the fifth chapter of the sci-fi saga.

Will Smith ignited a frenzy online Monday (January 6) with a cryptic Instagram video suggesting links to The Matrix franchise, only for sources to later quash speculation that the actor will be joining the fifth installment of the sci-fi series.

The brief video, styled in the signature green-on-black lettering of The Matrix, featured a series of loaded messages typed across a screen.

One read, “In 1997, the Wachowskis offered Will Smith the role of Neo in The Matrix. Smith turned it down. He chose Wild Wild West, believing it was a better fit for him at the time. But the question remains: What would The Matrix have been like with Will Smith as Neo?”

As that message faded, another appeared: “Wake up, Will… The Matrix has you…”

The uncaptioned post quickly sent fans into a speculative spiral, with some theorizing the Men in Black star would appear as an alternate Neo in the upcoming film. Others wondered if Smith was teasing a related project like an ad campaign or musical endeavor.

Despite the excitement, both Variety and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed through their sources that Smith is not involved in the fifth Matrix movie.

Warner Bros. had announced plans for the next chapter of The Matrix in 2022, with Drew Goddard, known for Bad Times at the El Royale, set to write and direct.

As the first entry not helmed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, the project will see Lana Wachowski taking on an executive producer role.

The Matrix originally premiered in 1999, with Keanu Reeves cast as Neo, a part the Wachowskis had first offered to Smith.

Reeves led the franchise to massive cultural and cinematic acclaim, returning for three sequels: The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions in 2003, and The Matrix Resurrections in 2021.

Smith, meanwhile, pivoted to the 1999 Western-themed sci-fi film Wild Wild West. Despite its star-studded cast and hefty budget, the movie underperformed at the box office and was panned by critics.

Will Smith has yet to clarify the intent behind his enigmatic post, leaving fans debating what’s next for the Oscar-winning actor.