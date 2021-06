Will Smith has conquered the entertainment business – but there’s one thing he hasn’t done until now, which is right a memoir.

Will Smith is pretty much conquered every field of entertainment.

He conquered the music business early with his partner DJ Jazzy Jeff, starred n the hit TV show “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” and took over film with blockbusters like “Independence Day,” “Ali,” “The Pursuit Of Happyness” and others.

Oddly enough, there’s one thing Will Smith has not done – release a memoir – until now.

His new inspirational memoir WILL explorers his amazing rise from West Philadelphia, to the top of a Hollywood, where he is consistently been one of the leading men – and highest earners in the business.

The memoir was written with the help of Mark Manson, author of the multi-million-copy bestseller The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Fck.*

“It’s easy to maneuver the material world once you have conquered your own mind. I believe that. Once you’ve learned the terrain of your mind, every experience, every emotion, every circumstance, whether positive or negative, simply propels you forward, to greater growth and greater experience. That is true will. To move forward in spite of anything.,” Will Smith said. “And to move forward in a way that brings others with you, rather than leave them behind.”

Over the weekend, Will Smith also revealed the artwork for the book, which was designed by artist Brandan “BMike” Odums.

“It’s been a labor of love, I’ve been working on it for the past two years and it is finally ready,” Will Smith said.

WILL is due in stores on November 9th.