Will Smith Finally Reveals Fate Of ‘Bad Boys 4’

Will Smith and his co-star Martin Lawrence previously teamed up for the third film ‘Bad Boys for Life’ in 2020.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back for a fourth Bad Boys film.

The two announced the franchise’s continuation via social media on Tuesday (January 31). Sony Pictures confirmed Bad Boys 4 is in early pre-production.

“It’s about that time!” Will Smith declared in a video. “It’s official, y’all.”

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah return to direct Bad Boys 4 after helming 2020’s Bad Boys for Life. Chris Bremner, who wrote Bad Boys for Life, reunites with the directors to pen the fourth movie’s script.

Last year, reports claimed the Bad Boys franchise was put on hold due to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Sony chairman Tom Rothman denied halting the development over the infamous slap.

“That was inaccurate,” he told Deadline in 2022. “That movie’s been in development and still is. There weren’t any brakes to pump because the car wasn’t moving. That was a very unfortunate thing that happened, and I don’t think it’s really my place to comment, except to say that I’ve known Will Smith for many years, and I know him to be a good person. That was an example of a very good person having a very bad moment, in front of the world. I believe his apology and regret is genuine, and I believe in forgiveness and redemption.”

The Bad Boys franchise began in 1995. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence play detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively, in the films.