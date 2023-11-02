DJ Jazzy Jeff & “The Fresh Prince” Will Smith To Reunite At Grammy’s Hip-Hop 50 TV Special

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Will Smith will not be able to attend the Academy Awards’ Oscar ceremony until at least 2032, but the legendary actor/rapper will be part of a televised music event presented by the Recording Academy.

“A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop” will help close out the year-long celebration of the culture. Will Smith (aka The Fresh Prince) will reunite with his longtime entertainment industry partner DJ Jazzy Jeff for the show.

DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince will join Black Thought, Bun B, Common, De La Soul, Jermaine Dupri, J.J. Fad, Talib Kweli, The Lady Of Rage, LL COOL J, MC Sha-Rock, Monie Love, The Pharcyde, Queen Latifah, Questlove, Rakim, Remy Ma, Uncle Luke and Yo-Yo.

In addition, viewers will get to see performances by 2 Chainz, T.I., Gunna, Too $hort, Latto, E-40, Big Daddy Kane, GloRilla, Juvenile, Three 6 Mafia, Cypress Hill, Jeezy, DJ Quik, MC Lyte, Roxanne Shanté, Warren G, YG, Digable Planets, Arrested Development, Spinderella, Black Sheep and Luniz.

Prior to becoming a Hollywood legend, Will Smith became a Grammy-winning recording artist as one-half of the DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince duo. The two Philadelphia natives created classic rap hits such as “Parents Just Don’t Understand” and “Summertime.”

Both Will Smith and Jazzy Jeff (born Jeffrey Townes) also starred in the groundbreaking NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air which ran for six seasons from 1990 to 1996. The Quincy Jones-produced program’s iconic theme song included memorable bars by The Fresh Prince.

The Recording Academy will tape the two-hour “A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop” tribute special on November 8 at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. The concert event will air on December 10 on CBS and Paramount+.