Will Smith Teases Massive “Hancock 2” Update

Will Smith revealed that “Hancock 2” is in development and teased that Zendaya may be approached for a role in the long-awaited sequel.

Will Smith surprised viewers by dropping major news about a long-rumored sequel while chatting live with popular Twitch streamer xQc.

The Oscar-winning actor confirmed that development is moving forward on a follow-up to his 2008 superhero film Hancock, and he has one specific star in mind for a key role—Zendaya.

“There’s a really cool, really cool Hancock 2 idea,” Smith revealed during the livestream.

“We haven’t even talked about it so I’m gonna give you one little piece—Zendaya will be being approached for Hancock 2, for a role in Hancock 2.”

The original movie followed Smith as John Hancock, a super-powered but troubled antihero grappling with alcoholism and amnesia while reluctantly stepping into the role of a public protector.

Despite mixed critical response, the film grossed over $600 million worldwide, sparking years of speculation about a potential sequel.

While various attempts have been made to revive the franchise, nothing materialized.

Rumors about Hancock 2 have resurfaced periodically, with Charlize Theron—who played Hancock’s enigmatic counterpart in the first film—previously stating she would return “in a heartbeat” if the project moved forward.

However, Smith didn’t provide additional details on who might reprise their roles or when the film could enter production.

If Zendaya is officially cast, scheduling could be a challenge. She is currently filming the third season of Euphoria and will also star in Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Odyssey.

Smith also took time during the livestream to discuss another long-gestating sequel in his pipeline—I Am Legend 2.

“Me and Michael B. Jordan sat down for about a week, just went through character stuff,” he said about the follow-up to his 2007 post-apocalyptic thriller. “That’s a real thing. I’d love to work with that dude. He really gets it.”

The sequel is set to ignore the theatrical ending of the original film and was officially announced in 2022, though further details remain scarce.