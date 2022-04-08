Will Smith Hit With Decade-Long Oscars Ban For Slapping Chris Rock

Will Smith received a 10-year ban from the Oscars after slapping comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences banned Will Smith for a decade on Friday (April 8).

Will Smith received the 10-year ban for slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards in March. The movie star walked up on stage and smacked the comedian for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair.

“The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year,” the Academy said in a statement. “However, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage.”

Will Smith faced no repercussions during the Oscars telecast, winning the award for Best Actor later in the show. The Academy noted it “did not adequately address the situation in the room.”

“The Board of Governors convened a meeting to discuss how best to respond to Will Smith’s actions at the Oscars, in addition to accepting his resignation,” the Academy said. “The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.”

Will Smith responded to the ban in a brief statement, saying he accepts and respects the Academy’s decision.

Check out some of the reactions to the Oscars ban below.

Will Smith has been banned from the Oscars for 10 years, facing a more severe consequence than the men who allegedly plotted to kidnap and kill the governor of Michigan. https://t.co/v40WwpDGbt — Andrew Roth+ (@RothsReviews) April 8, 2022

Actor Will Smith has been suspended Will Smith and will not be allowed to attend the Oscars for 10 YEARS.



Meanwhile, these guys are still off the hook. pic.twitter.com/yi58pKbORo — Cartoon Mastermind #NewDeal4Animation 🇺🇦 (@TomHamill2) April 8, 2022

Will Smith: “We got banned from the Oscars for 10 years!”



Jada: pic.twitter.com/AJ5VKM3kwS — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 8, 2022

Will Smith being banned from the Oscars for 10 years is hilarious because The Academy actually thinks people will be watching it in 10 years time. — Younis (@younityyy) April 8, 2022

MFs in the academy was on 30 year sexual assault world tours but they finna ban this man because he slapped someone at their beloved award show. FOH



Actor Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years – CNN https://t.co/Bvd1dDMrvL — ᴅᴏɴ’ᴛ ʙᴇ sᴛᴜᴘɪᴅ (@BarkyBoogz) April 8, 2022

Will Smith should not have gone on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face HOWEVER banning him from the Oscars for 10 years is stupid and the Academy is a garbage organization run by enablers of far worse abuses than an open handed slap between two guys with a history. — Alex Halpern (@HalpernAlex) April 8, 2022