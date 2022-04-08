Will Smith Hit With Decade-Long Oscars Ban For Slapping Chris Rock

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences banned Will Smith for a decade on Friday (April 8).
Will Smith received the 10-year ban for slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards in March. The movie star walked up on stage and smacked the comedian for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair.
“The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year,” the Academy said in a statement. “However, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage.”
Will Smith faced no repercussions during the Oscars telecast, winning the award for Best Actor later in the show. The Academy noted it “did not adequately address the situation in the room.”
“The Board of Governors convened a meeting to discuss how best to respond to Will Smith’s actions at the Oscars, in addition to accepting his resignation,” the Academy said. “The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.”
Will Smith responded to the ban in a brief statement, saying he accepts and respects the Academy’s decision.
Check out some of the reactions to the Oscars ban below.