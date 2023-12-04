Will Smith Confirms “I Am Legend” Sequel Moving Forward With Production

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Will Smith revealed his blockbuster movie “I Am Legend” with Michael B. Jordan is finally moving forward now that a script is being written.

Will Smith has revealed that he and Michael B. Jordan’s “I Am Legend” sequel now has a script. Smith starred as U.S. army virologist Robert Neville in the original 2007 science-fiction blockbuster, which is currently being revisited after its screenwriter Avika Goldsman signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros. earlier this year.

Early reports indicated Jordan was also on board, with Smith confirming that he and his prospective co-star have received a script and are moving forward with the project.

According to Deadline.com, Will Smith gave the update at an In Conversation at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival on Saturday.

“I have a call with Michael B. Jordan tomorrow,” he explained. “We’re really close. I am probably giving up too much information…the script just came in.”

The star also revealed how Neville’s death in the first film would be changed – instating an alternate ending as canon – so he can come back for a second installment.

“We’re going with the mythology of the DVD version where my character lives and I can’t tell you anymore,” he explained.

The original grossed an impressive $585 million at the box office.