“Bad Boys 4” – Will Smith And Martin Lawrence On The Run – Check Out The New Trailer

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Bad Boys Ride or Die” reunites Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Check out the latest trailer for the movie!

The anticipation for the summer movie season is reaching fever pitch with the release of the new trailer for “Bad Boys 4,” officially titled “Bad Boys Ride or Die.”

In this latest installment, Miami’s most dynamic detective duo, Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, portrayed by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, respectively, find themselves in unfamiliar territory.

Notorious for their fearless pursuit of justice, the tables have turned, and they are now the ones on the run.

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who return after their acclaimed work on Bad Boys for Life, Bad Boys 4 boasts a star-studded cast.

Alongside Smith and Lawrence, the film features returning favorites such as Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Paola Núñez.

Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, and Tasha Smith, newcomers to the franchise, add fresh faces while the plot thickens with Jacob Scipio reprising his role as Armando Aretas, Mike’s long-lost son.

Fans of the series, which has become a beloved staple in the Hip-Hop and wider action film community, can get a glimpse of what to expect when the movie hits theaters on June 7, 2024.

Check out the latest trailer below.