Will Smith Confirms New Album Is Imminent

Will Smith is set to release his first album in almost 20 years, focused on inspiring listeners to find light in dark times.

Will Smith’s return to the music scene sees him embarking on a journey to inspire and uplift.

The acclaimed actor and musician confirmed he will release his first album in nearly two decades during an interview with Black Film Allies on Instagram.

“Over the past year and a half, I’ve been in the studio,” Will Smith shared. “I have a project that is the most personal and powerful music project I’ve ever done. The idea of the music is, ‘Dance in your darkest moments.'”

While the album’s title and release date remain a mystery, Smith has initiated an Instagram page and website, both titled “Dance in Your Darkest Moments.”

According to the Instagram bio, the initiative is “designed to inspire self-exploration, encourage acceptance, & cultivate a celebration for life.”

The album is anticipated to feature tracks in the Gospel Rap genre. At 55, Smith’s musical prowess is not confined to the recording studio.

He performed a new song, “You Can Make It,” at the BET Awards on June 30, which has climbed to the 14th spot on the Gospel Songs chart.

Additionally, he dropped a collaboration with Russ titled “Work of Art.”

Earlier this year, Smith contributed to the soundtrack of “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” with the track “Light Em Up,” which features Sean Paul.

This marks a significant chapter in Smith’s career, following his last album, Lost and Found, which was released in 2005.