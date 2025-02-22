Will Smith’s Comments On Prince & Biggie Are Leaving People Speechless

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Will Smith recalled his final talks with Prince and Biggie Smalls, revealing he spoke with both just hours before their deaths.

Will Smith revealed a haunting detail about his connection to two music icons, sharing that he spoke with both Prince and The Notorious B.I.G. just hours before their untimely deaths.

The 56-year-old actor and musician opened up on the Broken Record Podcast, recalling two separate moments that left him shaken. He first recounted meeting Biggie Smalls just four hours before the rapper was killed in a 1997 drive-by shooting.

Nearly two decades later, he spoke with Prince eight hours before the legendary musician passed away in 2016.

“I don’t even want to say this out loud ’cause it’s like a terrible jinx,” Smith admitted. “I met Biggie four hours before he got killed, and I talked to Prince eight hours before he died.”

Prince’s final conversation with Smith wasn’t just casual chatter—it was about business. The “Purple Rain” icon had reached out to propose an ambitious partnership involving Smith, Jay-Z, and himself.

“He had talked to Jay and he wanted to do it,” Smith recalled. “And we talked that night, and in the morning, he was gone.”

The sudden loss hit hard, but Biggie’s death left Smith especially devastated.

The 24-year-old rapper’s murder was a tragic moment in Hip-Hop history, a senseless act of violence that shook the industry.

“‘Cause it was stupid and just centered on Hip-Hop for rapping. That one hurt me. It scared me, too,” Smith said.

As he reflected on the eerie timing of his final interactions with both artists, Smith couldn’t help but joke about the strange coincidence.

“I don’t know what that says about me,” he laughed. “Don’t call me, don’t call me.”