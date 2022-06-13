Will Smith Reportedly Planning Major Comeback With “I Am Legend 2” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Will Smith is allegedly working on his big return to the movie industry, self-producing the sequel to I Am Legend following the Oscars slap.

Will Smith is making a comeback to the big screen following the Oscars controversy in March when he slapped Chris Rock onstage, according to a new report.

The rapper-turned-actor lashed out after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. He received a ten-year ban from The Academy Awards, and some of his upcoming projects were delayed or even canceled. Will Smith has laid pretty low since the incident.

However, Will Smith is reportedly taking control of his career and working on a new film. According to a new report, he is making a self-produced sequel to his 2007 film, “I Am Legend.”

A source told The Sun: “The script is being written mentioning his character and as yet Will remains attached to the project. The concept is still to be signed off by Warner Brothers, but there has been no indication that Will is off the project.”

Furthermore, the insider confirmed that Will Smith is making the movie via his company Westbrook Media. “Obviously he is the producer of the film and his production company is in charge while the development continues. And Will himself is undergoing therapy and taking time away from the limelight,” the source added.

Will Smith Apologizes

Will Smith issued an official statement a few days after the Oscars incident, apologizing for his actions. He admitted his behavior was “unacceptable and inexcusable” and left him “embarrassed.”

While he acknowledged, “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job,” he got upset at the mention of his wife’s alopecia. “A joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” Will Smith added.

Meanwhile, Jada Pinkett-Smith addressed the incident ahead of a Red Table Talk special on alopecia. “My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile.”

She continued: “The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever.”