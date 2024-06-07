Will Smith, Sean Paul, Flo Milli & More Appear On “Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Soundtrack”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The 10-track project features acts from different generations.

The official soundtrack for the latest addition to the Bad Boys movie franchise arrived on Friday (June 7), the same day the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-led Bad Boys: Ride or Die landed in the theaters.

In addition to starring in the Adil & Bilall-directed motion picture, Will Smith contributed to the music project. The Academy Award-winning actor linked with dancehall singer Sean Paul for “Light Em Up.”

Sean Paul also collaborated with TRUENO on the eponymous “Bad Boy” track. Plus, Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Soundtrack features Black Eyed Peas, Becky G, El Alfa, Bia, J.I.D, Flo Milli, Shenseea, 21 Lil Harold and more.

Alabama-bred rapper Flo Milli made the 10-track album with her “DUH!” record. Massachusetts native Bia and Georgia native J.I.D worked together for the “Lights Out” collaboration. “Oh No” by Bia also made the tracklist.

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die is the fourth installment of the buddy cop action comedy. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence returned as Detective Lieutenant Mike Lowrey and Detective Lieutenant Marcus Burnett, respectively.

The cast also includes Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Tasha Smith and others. Hip-Hop personalities DJ Khaled, Joyner Lucas and Trae Tha Truth make cameos in the film.