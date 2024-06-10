Yung Joc Pushes Back On Stephen A. Smith Saying Will Smith Needs To Address Black Community

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Will Smith scored another box office hit with Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Despite the success of the action comedy film, sportscaster Stephen A. Smith still has an issue with the global superstar over the infamous Oscar Slap in 2022.

“You got to have a conversation as to why you did that,” Stephen A. Smith stated on his self-titled show about Will Smith smacking comedian Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.

Stephen A. Smith also stated, “It’s primarily us as Black people who have loved and supported you and watched you go on an international stage and slap one of us in the face.”

Many social media users reacted negatively to Stephen A. Smith’s latest take on Will Smith. For instance, rapper/radio personality Yung Joc pushed back on the comments by the ESPN talking head.

“Nah… That was in him at that moment and he knows why he did it… We don’t need to know why,” Yung Joc posted in Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram comment section.

The former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast member continued, “[Will Smith] doesn’t owe us anything… If nothing else Black Men saw a Black Man slap another Black Man about his Black Woman.”

Will Smith’s on-stage slap at the Academy Award ceremony came after Chris Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Jada Pinkett Smith has been diagnosed with alopecia areata which leads to hair loss. Will Smith later publicly apologized for his actions on Instagram and YouTube.