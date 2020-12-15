Will Smith Surprises Cancer-Stricken Teen With Epic Gift

(AllHipHop News)
Will Smith has launched the second season of his Snapchat series by handing out a hard-to-find Playstation 5 package to a teen battling cancer.
Smith teamed up with pal Jason Derulo to plan the big surprise for “Will From Home,” which premiered on Monday (December 14th), announcing he plans to celebrate real-life heroes’ selflessness and bravery.
His first target was 14-year-old Aiden, who was diagnosed with cancer in April and has been undergoing weekly chemotherapy treatments during the COVID lockdown.
When Aiden opened a box containing his PS5, the systems weren’t available to the public.
Smith also made a $10,000 donation to the Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, where he and Derulo surprised the teenager.
Alicia Keys, Lil Nas X, and Ludacris are also lined up to make appearances on Will’s 10-episode series.