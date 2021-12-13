Will Smith, ‘Verzuz’ & Jabbawockeez Win 2021 YouTube Streamy Awards

On December 11, MRC Live & Alternative and Tubefilter announced the winners of the 11th Annual YouTube Streamy Awards. YouTuber Larray served as master of ceremonies, along with Twaimz Channel owner Issa.

The YouTube Streamy Awards celebrate the year’s best online content and creators across various platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. MrBeast won the Creator of the Year honor. Show of the Year went to Bretman Rock’s 30 Days With: Bretman Rock.

Several Hip Hop-related acts and brands were among this year’s YouTube Streamy Award winners as well. Iconic musician/actor Will Smith was named the Crossover winner. He won over Bill Gates, Hailey Rhode Bieber, Nick Jonas, and Ryan Reynolds.

The popular Verzuz internet series triumphed in the Live Show category. Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s groundbreaking hits-for-hits music celebration defeated FaZe Clan’s “FaZe5 Challenge,” MrBeast’s “$300,000 Influencer Trivia Tournament!,” and David Blane’s “David Blaine Ascension.”

Acclaimed Hip Hop dance crew Jabbawockeez took the prize in the Dance category. The winners of the first season of America’s Best Dance Crew beat out Cost n’ Mayor, Kelli Erdmann, Kyle Hanagami, and Matt Steffanina.

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, YouTube personality Philip DeFranco, and WWE wrestler Xavier Woods were among the presenters for the 2021 YouTube Streamy Awards. In addition, R&B vocalist Ari Lennox was one of the musical performers. To see the full list of 2021 YouTube Streamy Awards winners visit streamys.org.