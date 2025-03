Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Will Smith returned to West Philadelphia for the unveiling of “Will Smith Way,” a street celebrating his lasting hometown legacy.

Will Smith returned home to West Philadelphia this week to see a street next to his old high school officially renamed “Will Smith Way.”

The tribute Wednesday (March 26) brought out city leaders, longtime friends and even his favorite childhood teacher.

The newly named street, formerly the 2000 block of North 59th Street, sits just steps away from Overbrook High School, the Philly native’s alma mater, where his iconic nickname was born.

During the dedication ceremony, Smith shouted out Brenda Brown, his tenth-grade teacher. Brown first dubbed him “Prince Charming,” a moniker he famously adapted into “The Fresh Prince.”

“The name `The Fresh Prince’ was coined in that building,” Smith said, gesturing toward Overbrook High. “I added the ‘fresh’ because it was Hip-Hop slang.”

Mayor Cherelle Parker and other Philadelphia officials joined Smith for the festivities, which included dedicating a basketball court in his honor and presenting him with a ceremonial key to the city.

Smith shared highlights of the event on Instagram, captioning his post, “Philly, I am yours. This is the honor of a lifetime.”

In another Instagram video, Smith spotlighted Ms. Brown, writing, “I have just one woman to thank for inspiring the name Fresh Prince.”

“Will Smith Way” Dedication Ceremony

Smith has consistently celebrated his Philadelphia upbringing throughout his career, notably in the catchy opening theme song of his breakout sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The show aired in the 1990s, earning Smith global fame and two Golden Globe nominations.

Following his television success, Smith smoothly transitioned to the big screen, appearing in films like the action-comedy hit Bad Boys (1995).

He quickly became a box-office powerhouse, headlining blockbuster movies such as Independence Day (1996), Men in Black (1997) and I Am Legend (2007).

Smith’s acting prowess earned him two Academy Award nominations before finally clinching the Oscar for Best Actor in 2022 for his role in King Richard.

Beyond acting, Smith has enjoyed a successful music career, releasing the chart-topping album Big Willie Style in 1997, featuring hits like “Gettin’ Jiggy wit It” and “Men in Black.”

He also expanded into producing, backing successful projects such as the films Hitch and The Pursuit of Happyness and popular TV series Bel-Air andCobra Kai.

Meanwhile, Smith is gearing up to drop his new album Based on a True Story. The album is set for released on Friday (March 2. It will mark his first full-length album in 20 years since Lost and Found in 2005