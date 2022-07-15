William ‘Poogie’ Hart, Founder Of R&B Group Delfonics, Transitions At 77

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The music world is mourning the passing of William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer of the legendary R&B group, The Delfonics.

The music world is mourning the passing of William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer of the legendary R&B group, The Delfonics.

According to reports, the Grammy award-winning singer’s son, Hadi, confirmed the sad news, saying he transitioned on Thursday, July 14th.

He told the outlet that William Hart was having difficulty breathing and had to be taken to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia.

The son said his dad transitioned at the age of 77 after having complications during the surgery.

A crucial part of The Sound of Philadelphia, a movement in music that changed the landscape of Black music in the 70s, the Delfonics were started in the late ’60s.

The lineup consisted of WilliamHart and his brother Wilbert, Randy Cain, Ritchie Daniels, and famed movie director Stan Lathan in Overbrook High School. Later, Philly legend Major Harris joined the group, and music production titan Thom Bell produced most of their hits.

R.I.P. William Hart, lead singer of the Delfonics. A falsetto icon who helped put Philly Soul on the map. pic.twitter.com/qHOjO9yQga — O.J. Spivey (@OJPhilly) July 15, 2022

Some of their hit songs included “La-La (Means I Love You),” “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time),” and “Ready or Not Here I Come (Can’t Hide from Love),” a song that was sampled and interpolated for the Fugees platinum-selling hit song, “Ready or Not” from The Score.

Bootsy Colling posted, “The Delfonics are an American R&B/Vocal group from Philly PA. Their hit songs were primarily written/composed and produced by lead vocalist and founding member William “Poogie” Hart, in the middle. He changed frequencies today. Prayer’s to his family & friends. Bootsy baby!!!”

The Delfonics are an American R&B/Vocal group from Philly PA. Their hit songs were primarily written/composed and produced by lead vocalist and founding member William "Poogie" Hart, in the middle. He changed frequencies today.🙏 Prayer's to his family & friends. Bootsy baby!!!🫡 pic.twitter.com/T97SqFwazJ — Bootsy Collins (@Bootsy_Collins) July 15, 2022

Sheryl Lee Ralph also posted, “This has blown my mind with sadness. Their music was such a great part of my youth.”

Ghostface, who sampled “La-La (Means I Love You),” told an incredible story about a wild shootout involving the group, as they traveled to Staten Island to record with the rapper. Take a listen: