Willow Smith Can “Definitely” See Herself Quitting Music To Become Author

Becoming an author may be Willow Smith’s next job, according to a recent interview she gave. Read more!

Willow Smith can “definitely” see herself quitting music to become a full-time writer.

The star recently unveiled the novel “Black Shield Maiden,” a historical epic that she co-wrote with Jess Hendel.

The story follows an African warrior in the world of the Vikings.

Promoting her debut book in an interview for NME, Willow revealed that she is keen to do more writing.

“That could definitely could happen,” she smiled. “Who knows? I love books, I love reading so hopefully. I love reading, some of my favorite artists are authors. I just always wanted to be an author, even before I wanted to do music. I love literature, I just think it’s a really beautiful art form.”

“Black Shield Maiden” is now available to purchase.

Willow dropped her fifth studio album Coping Mechanism this month too, but she remained tight-lipped about her other upcoming projects.

“There’s always some random stuff I’m getting myself into but what I do know is that it’s going to be fire,” the 21-year-old added.