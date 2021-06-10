Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Bond With Vaginal Steams

Willow Smith and her mother Jada Pinkett Smith bonded over an experience relating to their vaginal health.

Jada Pinkett Smith and her daughter Willow Smith have shocked fans with an unconventional bonding experience on the latest episode of their “Red Table Talk” show – a vaginal steam.

The pair was joined by Jada’s mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris as they discussed the benefits of the spa treatment.

“You know, steaming is an ancient practice that originated in Asia and Africa and it was originally used to cleanse yourself after you finish menstruating…,” Jada said. “I’ve read somewhere that vaginal steams are like an aphrodisiac.

“They say there’s lots of health benefits, but for me, I just feel like spending time with your v##### in a way that, like, just to just show it appreciation and care (sic).”

During the episode, Jada’s longtime ‘healer’ Queen Afua also shared advice about de-stressing and better sex, asking the hosts, “If your v##### could speak, what would she say?”

Jada also warned everyone not to judge them for steaming their vaginas, saying it was is completely natural. And she took aim at rappers as well:

“I don’t want to hear nothing about this show being TMI and all that cause if you can listen to all these little rap artists talk and abuse the v#####, you sure as hell can watch women give it honor and praise so I don’t want to hear it,” Jada Pinkett Smith snapped.