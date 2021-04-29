Willow Smith Seriously Interested In A Polyamorous Relationship

Singer/actress Willow Smith would be open to having a romance with two partners at once.

The “Whip My Hair” hitmaker, the daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, is fascinated by the idea of polyamory because of the independence it gives people to establish their norms.

Examining the topic on the latest episode of Red Table Talk, which she co-hosts with her mom and grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow said, “With polyamory, I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you and not just stepping into monogamy because that’s what everyone around you says is the right thing to do.

“So I was like, how can I structure the way that I approach relationships with that in mind? Also, doing research into polyamory, the main reasons why monogamous relationships – or why marriage – why divorces happen is infidelity. I honestly couldn’t see myself going past two outside of myself (sic).”

And the 20-year-old star argued being polyamorous doesn’t always mean having more sex.

“I mean, I’ll give you an example,” Willow shared. “Let’s say you haven’t always been the kind of person that wanted to have sex all the time. But your partner is. Are you gonna be the person to say, you know, ‘Just because I don’t have these needs, you can’t have them either?’ And so that’s kind of one of the reasons why I was interested in poly because I was introduced to it through kind of a nonsexual lens…

“In my friend group, I’m the only polyamorous person, and I have the least sex out of all of my friends.”