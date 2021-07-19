Willow Smith Shaves Her Head While Performing “Whip My Hair”

Willow Smith is getting a lot of attention online at the moment. The 20-year-old daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith caught people’s attention thanks to her concert on Facebook Watch.

During the “WILLOW IN CONCERT: lately I feel EVERYTHING” performance, Willow Smith closed the set by shaving her head as she played a Punk Rock version of “Whip My Hair.” The moment went viral on social media.

“My favorite song in the set right now just because of how it feels to sing would probably have to be ‘Whip My Hair,'” said Willow before the hour-long show.

She added, “This is gonna be my third time in my life shaving my head. I’m always shaving my head at monumental times in my life when things are really changing and this is definitely one of those moments.”

Willow Smith’s bald head reveal on Facebook came a week after Jada Pinkett Smith posted an Instagram photo of the two of them with no hair. Jada wrote, “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT… my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed❣️😜.”

“Whip My Hair” peaked at #11 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart in 2010. Willow Smith went on to drop three studio albums – 2015’s Ardipithecus, 2017’s The 1st, 2019’s Willow, and 2021’s Lately I Feel Everything.

Willow Smith’s Lately I Feel Everything was released on July 16. The Roc Nation recording artist recruited Travis Barker, Ayla Tesler-Mabe, Tierra Whack, Avril Lavigne, and Cherry Glazerr as guests on the project.

Pop Punk stars Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne joined Willow Smith for “WILLOW IN CONCERT: lately I feel EVERYTHING.” The setlist included Smith running through her song “Grow” alongside Barker and Lavigne.