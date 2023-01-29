Willow Smith Wants To Honor “Beautiful Lineage” Of Women In Rock

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Willow Smith hopes her new album will do justice to the pioneering women of the Rock & Roll genre. Check it out.

Willow Smith hopes to honor the “beautiful lineage” of women in rock music with her new album.

The actress/singer dropped her fifth studio album Coping Mechanism late last year, with the record including singles “Maybe It’s My Fault” and “Curious/Furious,” and exploring the rock, punk, grunge, and metal genres.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the album during an interview with Vanity Fair, Willow acknowledged the women who have experimented with rock music before her.

“I would say that every woman of color who has picked up a guitar or picked up the drums or picked up the bass or started to sing or wanted to express herself through this genre of music is in a beautiful lineage,” she said. “We’ve been silenced for a long time, and that’s ending.”

Willow isn’t the only rockstar in her family – her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, formed the metal band Wicked Wisdom in 2002.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the 22-year-old cautiously waded into the “nepo baby” debate and insisted that the children of celebrities have their own struggles too.

“Life is not easy for anyone. We all have our own stuff,” the star added.