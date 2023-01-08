Winston Duke Surprised He Is A “Plus-Size” Model After Debut In Rihanna Fashion Show

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Actor Winston Duke was shocked to find out he was a plus sized model after strutting his stuff in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show!

Winston Duke was surprised to be labelled “plus-size” after he made his runway debut.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday, the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actor was asked about modelling in Rihanna’s latest Savage X Fenty show, which aired in November.

Noting that he hasn’t received any further offers for modelling work, Winston shared, “But I’ve now been crowned the face of the plus-sized modelling movement.”

“I had no idea, apparently I’m plus-sized,” he continued. “So, I’ve been running around telling people to watch how they talk to me because I’m the ambassador for plus-size modelling now. Unofficial ambassador.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Winston claimed that he received a similar reaction when his Esquire magazine cover dropped in November.

“There were all the tweets saying, ‘We’re so glad’ – I was (on) the cover for Esquire magazine recently – and they’re like, ‘It’s so good to see a plus-sized man be dressed really well,’ And I’m like, ‘I’m plus-sized?'” the 36-year-old recalled. “So, I’ve just been going with it. I’m a plus-sized guy. I’ll take it!”