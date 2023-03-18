Wives Of The Drug Dealers 50 Cent Did Podcast On, Will Plead Guilty In Federal Court

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The women have not entered their plea to the judge yet.

The wives of twins, who did a podcast with 50 Cent, former associates of the Sinaloa cartel, Vivianna Lopez and Valerie Gaytan, have pleaded guilty to a number of charges including money laundering connected to collecting, hiding, and spending their men’s big bank.

The two will enter official pleas to U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly, according to ABC 7 News, in April.

People may know their husbands Margarito Flores and Pedro Flores through the project they did with 50 Cent, “Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down a Drug Lord.”

In 2022, rapper 50 Cent expanded his reach in entertainment from Hip-Hop music, television, and film and now tapping into the podcasting world.

The Queens native did not go Joe Budden with the effort, sharing his thoughts about what’s going on in the world (he has his social media for that), but the content creator created a show about crime life and drug culture.

In the series, the Chicago-born identical twins sat with co-hosts Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and investigative journalist Charlie Webster, to share with “listeners how they went from dealing $2 billion worth of drugs across the country as North America’s most successful cocaine traffickers to government informants.”

They spoke about the backlash and everything the internal questions they have for themselves for snitching on one of the biggest drug dealers in the Western Hemisphere.

Like their husbands, the wives have also used their experience to make money.

In 2017, Lopez and Gaytan wrote a book titled “Cartel Wives,” discussing their lives as wives to drug dealers. The book references some of the crooked things the ladies had to do.