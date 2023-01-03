Wiz Khalifa Ruined His $10,000 Suit In A Pool On New Year’s Eve

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rap star Wiz Khalifa had a funny accident on New Year’s Eve, which resulted in him ruining a very expensive suit. Check it out!

Wiz Khalifa ruined a $10,000 suit after he fell into a swimming pool on New Year’s Eve.

The rapper performed in Hollywood as part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve broadcast on Saturday night, with the show also featuring appearances from the likes of Duran Duran, New Edition, Billy Porter, Ciara, Halle Bailey, and Finneas O’Connell.

But while the gig went smoothly, Wiz took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal that he accidentally destroyed a very expensive outfit before the night was out.

“I tripped and fell in the pool in my 10 thousand dollar suit last night so y’all can take me back to last year cause this ain’t it,” he wrote.

Wiz later added: “New year Same me.”

For the 35-year-old’s New Year’s Eve gig, he performed Black and Yellow while wearing a tracksuit featuring palm tree motifs.

The star, real name Cameron Thomaz, didn’t offer any details about the suit he ruined.