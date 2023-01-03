Wiz Khalifa Ruined His $10,000 Suit In A Pool On New Year’s Eve

Wiz Khalifa ruined a $10,000 suit after he fell into a swimming pool on New Year’s Eve.
The rapper performed in Hollywood as part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve broadcast on Saturday night, with the show also featuring appearances from the likes of Duran Duran, New Edition, Billy Porter, Ciara, Halle Bailey, and Finneas O’Connell.
But while the gig went smoothly, Wiz took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal that he accidentally destroyed a very expensive outfit before the night was out.
“I tripped and fell in the pool in my 10 thousand dollar suit last night so y’all can take me back to last year cause this ain’t it,” he wrote.
Wiz later added: “New year Same me.”
For the 35-year-old’s New Year’s Eve gig, he performed Black and Yellow while wearing a tracksuit featuring palm tree motifs.
The star, real name Cameron Thomaz, didn’t offer any details about the suit he ruined.