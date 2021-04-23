Wiz Khalifa Joins Professional Fighters League Ownership Group

Cameron “Wiz Khalifa” Thomaz just added another line to his career résumé. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania representative is now an official investor in the Professional Fighters League.

“I’m so proud to join forces with the Professional Fighters League,” said Khalifa. “I’ve been doing MMA training for years now, and am also the biggest MMA fan – to be able to bring my expertise and vision to the sport is super exciting and I can’t wait for the action to get started on April 23.”

Khalifa will work with the league to integrate elements of pop culture – such as music integration, content creation, and mixed martial arts lifestyle apparel – into the PFL brand. He is joining an ownership group that includes Ted Leonsis, Kevin Hart, Brandon Beck, and Mark Burnett.

“I’m excited to welcome Wiz Khalifa to the PFL’s ownership group and partner with such a gifted global music and cultural icon,” stated Peter Murray, PFL CEO. “Wiz will play an active role in shaping and amplifying the voice of the PFL brand and how it resonates with the 550 million fans around the world.”

After emerging during the “Blog Era” of rap music in the late 2000s/early 2010s, Wiz Khalifa became one of the most recognizable figures in Hip Hop culture. XXL magazine named the Atlantic recording artist to the publication’s annual Freshman Class list in 2010 along with J. Cole, Big Sean, Nipsey Hussle, Jay Rock, Freddie Gibbs, and others.

Khalifa’s classic Kush & Orange Juice and Taylor Allderdice mixtapes were crucial in establishing the marijuana aficionado as a favorite among weed smokers. The Hot 100 Top 10 hits “Black and Yellow” and “Young, Wild & Free” catapulted him into the mainstream. His discography also consists of the Platinum-certified albums Rolling Papers, O.N.I.F.C., and Blacc Hollywood.

Professional Fighters League presents mixed martial arts in a sports-season format. The 2021 PFL season is scheduled to begin on April 23 with fights airing on ESPN+, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes. Other regular-season events will take place on April 29, May 6, June 10, June 17, and June 25.