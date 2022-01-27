Wiz Khalifa & Juicy J Drop “Backseat” Music Video Off Forthcoming Collab Album

Taylor Gang representatives Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J are teaming up for a collaborative project. Their joint album will drop in February 2022.

Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa once again presented themselves as an official duo by releasing a new single titled “Backseat.” The song features Three 6 Mafia affiliate Project Pat.

Gabriel Hart directed the “Backseat” music video. Those visuals arrived after last month’s “Pop That Trunk” video which has already crossed the 1 million view mark on YouTube.

Previously, Wiz Khalifa recruited Juicy J as a tag team partner for tracks like “The Plan” off the O.N.I.F.C. album. They have also joined forces for Juicy J’s “For Everybody.” Plus, 2016’s TGOD Mafia: Rude Awakening album is a joint effort by Khalifa, Juice, and TM88.

Wiz Khalifa is coming off the release of the Wiz Got Wings project with Sledgren and Cardo in December 2021. The Pittsburgh-raised rhymer also has multiple projects with New Orleans emcee Curren$y.

Juicy J rose to prominence as a member of the Memphis rap group Three 6 Mafia. The Oscar winner’s discography also contains collab projects with Project Pat as well as Lex Luger. 2020’s The Hustle Continues is Juicy’s most recent solo LP.