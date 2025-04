Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wiz Khalifa has dropped the full 23-track lineup for his long-awaited Kush + Orange Juice 2, revealing a stacked sequel set to arrive April 18, just in time for his 4/20 celebrations and his upcoming tour.

The Pittsburgh rapper’s follow-up to his 2010 cult-classic mixtape includes appearances from Gunna, Juicy J, Smoke DZA, Larry June, DJ Quik and longtime collaborator Chevy Woods.

Wiz Khalifa Reveals The Stacked Tracklist For Highly Awaited "Kush + Orange Juice 2"



Kush + Orange Juice 2 Tracklist:



KOJ2 Intro

How We Act (feat. OT Genasis

Crime Bud and Women

5 Star (feat. Gunna)

Top Down (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & JasonMartin)

Pimps n Hustlers (feat. Luh Tyler)… pic.twitter.com/qVbvVjHqL0 — Good Gas Central (@GoodGasCentral) March 31, 2025

The project arrives nearly 15 years after the original Kush & Orange Juice crashed mixtape sites and trended globally on Twitter and Google.

Khalifa confirmed the sequel was finished in March, telling fans it was “done and going into mixing.”

Since then, he’s released a string of singles teasing the album’s sound, including “5 Star” with Gunna, “Bring Your Lungs” featuring Smoke DZA, “Hide It” with Don Toliver, “Hit It Once” and “Khalifa’s Home.”

The original Kush & Orange Juice dropped on April 14, 2010, as a free download and quickly became a viral phenomenon.

The hashtag #kushandorangejuice dominated social media and the buzz helped Khalifa land a major label deal with Atlantic Records later that year.

Now, with Kush + Orange Juice 2 on the horizon, Wiz Khalifa is also gearing up to hit the road. His “Taylor Gang The World” tour kicks off May 20 in Nashville and will hit 20 cities, including Sacramento, Minneapolis and Kansas City. Chevy Woods Fedd the God and DJ Bonics are set to join him on all dates.