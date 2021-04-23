Wiz Khalifa Makes Major Investment MMA With Professional Fighters League Deal

Wiz is taking his love of fighting to the next level with a big time business deal with PFL MMA.

Rap star Wiz Khalifa continues to do his thing when it comes to business.

The Pittsburgh rapper, who frequently posts himself training in the gym, is taking his love of boxing and MMA to another level.

Wiz just invested in the Professional Fighters League (PFL), which has a big-time broadcasting deal with ESPN to broadcast their upcoming season.

In addition to being an investor/co-owner, Wiz is going to act as a strategic advisor to PFL MMA.

“I’m so proud to join forces with the Professional Fighters League. I’ve been doing MMA training for years now, and am also the biggest MMA fan,” Wiz Khalifa said in a statement about his new venture.

“To be able to bring my expertise and vision to the sport is super exciting and I can’t wait for the action to get started,” the “Black & Yellow” rapper continued.

Wiz plans to help design the sound for PFL MMA’s events, and he is also going to make original MMA-based content to promote the league’s matches this season.