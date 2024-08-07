Wiz Khalifa Recorded His Latest Feature “Within A Few Hours” Rapper Shwayze Says

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Find out how fast Wiz Khalifa is able to deliver a high-level guest verse on the fly from his most recent collaborator Shwayze.

Shwayze says Wiz Khalifa is working at the speed of light when it comes to cooking up his guest verses.

The Malibu-bred, alt-rap sensation recently teamed up with Pittsburgh’s rap superstar for his latest single and music video, “Smoke Too Soon.”

Known for his hits “Corona & Lime” and “Buzzin,” Shwayze continues to push the boundaries of his sound with this new alt-rap/reggae-infused track. The music video, directed by Nicholas Jandora, offers a fun, laid-back vibe set at KH Cinnamon Donuts in Los Angeles.

It also features appearances from artists such as GaTa from the FX series Dave, Bryce Vine and, of course, Wiz Khalifa himself. Shwayze spoke about how the collab came together, remarking on the astonishing rate Wiz Khalifa brought his verse to life after they began work on the record.

“Wiz [Khalifa] and I have crossed paths for years,” Shwayze explained in a press release. “I sent him a few demos, and he sent me his vocals within a few hours. I’m glad we could finally make this collab happen.”

The new single captures a perfect blend of Cali Reggae and Hip-Hop, which Shwayze describes as “combining both genres effortlessly. Feel good vibes only.”

The synergy between Shwayze and Wiz Khalifa is evident in the smooth, relaxed flow of the song as well as the cinematic video, which has a plot that teeters somewhere between Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre’s “The Wash” and Method Man and Redman’s “How High.” The record alone is a testament to what Shwayze says is a truly high-level work for himself.

“Shwaycation, my eighth studio album, drops on September 13, and I truly believe it’s my best work yet,” he said. “Collaborating with Wiz and GaTa on the music video for ‘Smoke Too Soon’ was an incredible experience. I’m thankful for the continued support that allows me to share my passion for music.”

Shwayze first burst onto the scene with his breakout hit “Corona & Lime,” a track that encapsulated the laid-back, sun-soaked vibes of Malibu and quickly became a summer anthem. His unique blend of alternative, indie pop and alt-rap has continued to evolve, earning him a dedicated fan base and a niche spot in the music industry.

As of recent years, Shwayze has branched out into film and television after landing recurring roles on the shows Abbott Elementary and Lincoln Lawyer. With Shwaycation on the horizon, Shwayze is poised to make a significant impact once again. He’s set to embark on the 21-date headlining live circuit dubbed the Permanent Shwaycation Tour.

Check out the video for their collaboration above.