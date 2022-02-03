Wiz Khalifa Responds To Styles P’s “Smoke Olympics” Challenge

Styles P wants the smoke with several well-known marijuana enthusiasts. The Lox member took to Instagram to call out some of his fellow weed-smoking rappers.

“I’m guaranteeing the W!!! When the smoke Olympics happen!! [Smoke DZA, Curren$y, Snoop Dogg, B Real, Wiz Khalifa, Berner, Redman, and Method Man]… and whoever else wants smoke. Literally 😭😭😭😭😭😭,” wrote Styles P on Instagram.

The IG caption read, “I’ve been training for this s### my whole life !!!😭😭😭 love all of these dudes. But if a smoke Olympic happens… I’m going home with gold!!😭😭😭.”

Several of the people named in the post reacted to the challenge over the last few days. On Wednesday, Wiz Khalifa used his Instagram Story in order to respond to Styles P.

“Hey Ghost, I hear you talking about a smoke-off. I love the thought of it,” said Wiz. “It’s all love, too, because I respect my OGs, everybody who raised me. I smoke and listen to all of y’all’s music. My motto is: if you can’t smoke weed to it, I don’t wanna listen to it, so you’re on that list. I love you.”

The Pittsburgh rhymer continued, “But the n##### you named – Snoop is your old head, Curren$y is your young n####, I’m Curren$y’s young n####, so you know what the young n##### do. We’re gonna bring some s### that’s gonna fold you like a chair.”

Previously, Berner, Smoke DZA, and B Real jumped into Styles P’s Instagram comment section to address his idea of a Smoke Olympics. Could a Verzuz-style event featuring the best weed smokers in Hip Hop be on the horizon?

“I don’t know big brother, [I’ve] been smoking twice as much on chemo, my tolerance dumb high right now… On 30/40 different strains. Tell [Verzuz organizer Timbaland] line it up… I’ll be back on my feet in May… Wiz is a sick f### when it comes to the chain smoke [too]. We need some private chefs and water… lol. Let’s goooooooooo 💨💨💨💨💨. [Might] as well make the dopest weed compilation/merch/flower drop ever and run up a bag at the same [damn] time,” posted Berner.

Smoke DZA commented, “😶‍🌫️ lol at the very least we’ll all take a good pic while everyone is still coherent lol 💨🥇 [Styles P].” In addition, B Real replied to Styles by writing, “Love ya brah😂😂😂 I stay ready. Bring them lungs and tolerance. You know I live this s### 💪🏼😎.”