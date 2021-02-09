Wiz Khalifa Set To Return As A Guest Star On ‘Dickinson’ Series

(AllHipHop News)
An upcoming episode of Dickinson entitled “I’m Nobody! Who are you?” will feature another appearance by Wiz Khalifa (Mac & Devin Go to High School, Duncanville). The Pittsburgh-bred Hip Hop performer will be back on the show in the role of Death.
The half-hour comedy series centers around 19th-century American poet Emily Dickinson. Oscar-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld (True Grit, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) plays the title character. The main cast also includes Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, and Ella Hunt.
Additionally, Dickinson season two introduces new guest stars such as Nick Kroll as Edgar Allan Poe, Timothy Simons as Frederick Law Olmsted, Ayo Edebiri as Hattie, and Will Pullen as Nobody. Recurring guest stars Finn Jones as Sam Bowles and Pico Alexander as Ship are back as well.
Alena Smith serves as the creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer for Dickinson. The “I’m Nobody! Who are you?” episode of the Peabody Award-winning program featuring Wiz Khalifa premieres Friday, February 12 on Apple TV+.