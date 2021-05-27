Wiz Khalifa Unveiled As Character On “The Masked Singer”

Rap star Wiz Khalifa had the judge’s fooled after a reveal on “The Masked Singer.”

Season 5 of the Nick Cannon hosted, wildly successful competition show, The Masked Singer US, culminated with three shocking guests.

The panel had a few ideas about the identity of the winner who starred all season as Piglet.

Before the big revelation, singers like Cody Simpson, Brian Littrel, and Adam Lambert were confident but wrongly guessed. One judge even thought actor Jeremy Renner played the pig.

But three keen-eared judges Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and LeAnn Rimes rightly guessed, 98 Degrees’ Nick Lachey.

Lachey has had his time working on other competition reality shows like The Sing Off (2009 to 2014) and *Clash of the Choirs *(2007). On those shows, he served as a host and not talent.

The runner-up, was child-star turned GRAMMY winner, Jo Jo.

Jo Jo donned the disguise as the Black Swan is best known for her 2004 top-charting song, “Leave (Get Out)” and her collaboration with P.J. Morton on “Say So” which won her the golden trophy.

The judges had a few guesses that included the following: Rita Ora, Normani, Monica, Jesse J, Demi Lovato, Natasha Bedingfield.

But Nicole Scherzinger and LeAnn Rimes got it right.

In third place was Mr. Black and Yellow himself, Wiz Khalifa. The character that he rocked all season was the Chameleon.

Caitlyn Jenner, who as the former Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete is used to victory, fell short of the prize as one of the guests on the season. She stared as Kermit the Frog.