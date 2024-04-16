Wiz Khalifa Declares “Kush & Orange Juice 2” Will Be Classic

Many Hip-Hop and cannabis enthusiasts consider Kush & Orange Juice one of the best projects in Wiz Khalifa’s catalog. The 36-year-old rapper looks to recapture that magic with a sequel to the 2010 body of work.
Wiz Khalifa already declared Kush & Orange Juice 2 will be a masterwork. The Pittsburgh native let his 36 million X followers know to expect excellence from the upcoming mixtape.
“Kush and Orange Juice 2 is a classic. Can’t wait for y’all to enjoy,” Khalifa wrote on X (formerly Twitter) On Monday (April 15). That post collected over 4,700 likes on the social media platform.
Wiz Khalifa’s original Kush & Orange Juice featured Killa Kyleon, Alborosie, Johnny Juliano, Curren$y, Big K.R.I.T. and Nesby Phips. An 18-track version of the mixtape finally made it to streaming services in November 2018.
The marijuana-themed tape’s cover art paid homage to former Temptations singer David Ruffin’s Gentleman Ruffin album from 1980. Khalifa also embraced the weed-smoker aesthetic with other projects like 2009’s Burn After Rolling.
2023 saw Wiz Khalifa drop several full-length releases. Star Power, See Ya, Khalil Sober, and Decisions arrived throughout the year. The Taylor Gang leader’s “Dress Like This” single with Backwood and Hardo came out in January.